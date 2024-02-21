Eddie Hearn reveals the offer made to Gervonta Davis: “It could’ve been $20 million”

© Al Bello/Getty Images

Gervonta Davis’ comeback fight is right around the corner; after getting released from prison, Gervonta Davis spoke about making a return after April. Interestingly, Eddie Hearn proposed an offer to fight Conor Benn with a minimum pay of $10 million dollars.

But for unknown reasons, Gervonta Davis turned down the offer. Fans would definitely love to see that match-up; both fighters are undefeated and can turn out to be very explosive inside the ring. It will be interesting to see if Gervonta Davis overturns his decision if Eddie Hearn makes changes to the offer.

Perhaps money isn’t a motivating factor for Gervonta Davis; he has a wide list of options to pick from. He could fight Vasily Lomachenko, Teofimo Lopez or the winner of Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia.

Eddie Hearn on the offer given to Gervonta Davis

In a recent interview with IFL TV, Eddie Hearn explained how Gervonta Davis didn’t show interest in the offer presented to him.

“We made him an offer, which he felt he didn’t want to discuss further,” Hearn said, as quoted by boxingnews24.com. “It was over the $10 [million guaranteed], but it also had PPV bonuses beyond that, gate bonuses beyond that.

So it could’ve been $20 million, could’ve been $25 million. But he didn’t really want to discuss it.I made him an offer that I felt was an offer that was quite powerful for the fight and could also lead to a lot more than that beyond the basic but, you know…I think he probably don’t really understand the dynamic of the deal, the numbers.

I might go back”. Gervonta Davis will surely fight once in 2024; the question ‘who?’ will remain a doubt for a little more time.