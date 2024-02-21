Edgar Berlanga promises an explosive performance against Padraig McCrory: “Fireworks”

© Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Edgar Berlanga believes he is in his prime and is ready to showcase his career-best performance against the undefeated Padraig McCrory this Saturday night. Berlanga is known for his explosive striking; he won a majority of his matches via knockout/TKO.

However, the last 5 matches he won via unanimous decision; he last secured a knockout win in 2020 against Ulises Sierra. Which is why Edgar Berlanga is pumped to claim a knockout win; he can foresee it happening this Saturday night.

If Berlanga secures the win against McCrory, he wants Canelo or Jamie Munguia next.

Edgar Berlanga on fighting Padraig McCrory

In a recent interview, Edgar Berlanga shared his thoughts on his upcoming fights and explained how he prepared for it.

“The 12th round of my last fight, I feel like that’s really woken me up,” Berlanga said as quoted by boxingjunkie.usatoday.com. “I haven’t missed anything. I know I have got the power to hurt anybody, and I feel different as a fighter, mentally, physically and spiritually.

I know that there’s going to be fireworks coming from me on February 24. That’s a fact. I’m coming for the KO. He can say whatever he wants, but at the end of the day, we have to go in there and tussle".

Edgar Berlanga on fighting Canelo

“I’ll be one of the best 168-pouind fighters in the world, I think that after this fight my name is going to be buzzing again, and people will be talking about me and Canelo in September or Jaime Munguia.

I feel those fights are there to be made and it’s time to go capture a belt".

Edgar Berlanga on his preparation

“I’m on a different level now physically. I’m sparring 15, 16 rounds with three or four different guys, and I didn’t get a chance to do that in my last camp with the injuries and coming back to camp overweight with the lay-off and not having a promoter, going through some depression in New York".