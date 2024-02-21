Conspiracy Theories Amuse Tyson Fury's Camp Despite Delay

© Alex Pantling / Getty Images Sport

Although the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight was initially set to happen a few days ago, it has been rescheduled for May 18 in Saudi Arabia due to Tyson Fury getting a cut above his eye during training. This delay gives the Gypsy King more time to prepare for this important match. Following the rescheduling, rumors started circulating.

Some boxing fans believe Fury faked the injury to extend his preparation time, while others think he wasn't adequately ready and strategically postponed the fight.

However, Tyson Fury has consistently denied these claims, stating that it was not his intention.

In a media interview, Fury's manager, Spencer Brown, responded to the rumors humorously. Despite various conspiracy theories, Brown and Fury found some of them amusing. Spencer Brown confirmed that Fury was well-prepared, but a cut during sparring made it clear that the fight couldn't happen. Interestingly, Brown sees these rumors as amusing rather than serious.

"It boggles belief, we were looking at some of it laughing our heads off. These conspiracy theories, it was actually very funny. Old Johnny Nelson, he's got a 'mole' in our camp. We've been digging holes everywhere because there's a mole here somewhere. Look, whoever was grassing couldn't have been a very good grass because he got it all wrong. Jai Opetaia knocking Tyson out? It's like Mount Vesuvius falling down one afternoon," Brown said, as quoted by iFL TV.

Spencer Brown clarified the situation by explaining that the reported incidents during Tyson Fury's training did not actually happen. He emphasized that Tyson performed exceptionally well in his training sessions. A boxer of such caliber recognized the seriousness of this match and started preparing well in advance. However, certain things are beyond one's control, so Fury was forced to withdraw from the original date. Many believe that this will generate even more interest in their upcoming boxing match, which is set to take place in just under two months.

Regarding the information circulating about their training camp, Brown suggested that there might be some casual conversations or harmless exaggerations instead of any intentional effort to share misleading information.

He doesn't believe there's malicious intent but stressed the possibility of misunderstandings or minor fabrications in the discussions. In today's world, every sentence carries its meaning, so it is necessary to be cautious in such situations.

While resting from an injury, Fury responded to talks about his retirement. He outlined a plan for his next five fights, including two against for the undisputed title. Fury also mentioned facing AJ (Anthony Joshua) at least once and the possibility of a rematch, depending on Joshua's interest after their anticipated match. Tyson Fury is not considering retirement at this moment. His passion and desire for fighting are still present. After everything he has been through in his career, Fury does not want to repeat the same mistakes.

The reaction of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk

After the fight was postponed, Tyson Fury openly shared his frustrations, as he did not expect things to unfold that way. Despite being ready and eager to face the Ukrainian opponent in the ring, the unpredictable nature of the boxing world means you can never anticipate what each new day brings. Tyson had to accept the situation as it was. While some may doubt the sincerity of his words, Tyson firmly stands by what he said and has no intention of getting involved in further discussions.

Fury shared his deep disappointment about the fight being postponed, expressing how devastated he felt after putting in extensive preparation and being in excellent condition. He showed understanding for everyone involved in the event, including his team, Team Usyk, undercard fighters, partners, fans, and hosts in Saudi Arabia. Fury promised to put in diligent effort for the new scheduled date once his injured eye recovers. He also extended apologies to everyone impacted by the delay.

Oleksandr Usyk has proven to be a great opponent. Although everyone expected Usyk to call out Fury, this Ukrainian boxer had no such intentions. Oleksandr did not want to go into the nature of the injury or its severity. He emphasized that boxing is a sport where such things are natural. Usyk is known as a boxer who always strives for fair play and aims to give his best. Even if he believes Fury had different intentions, it can be a great motivation for the match. We hope that both of them will provide us with a spectacle, and that their bout will be talked about for years to come.