Eddie Hearn predicts Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: “We’re all nervous”

© Alex Pantling / Getty Images

The heavyweight battle between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou is just a few weeks away. It promises to be one of the most thrilling fights of the year. Boxing fans and experts have mixed opinions on the outcome of the fight.

However, most are leaning in favour of Anthony Joshua to win. Eddie Hearn is amongst those who are vouching in for Anthony Joshua; Hearn can foresee a clean knockout win. Fans are eagerly waiting for this fight; the excitement levels are high.

The winner of this fight will most probably fight either Oleksandr Usyk or Tyson Fury.

Eddie Hearn on Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou

In a recent interview with IFL Tv, Eddie Hearn explained how he looks forward to seeing Anthony Joshua winning against Francis Ngannou.

“It’s a tough fight against Ngannou, because it’s difficult to do that against a guy with only ten rounds. It was even harder for Fury last time, and still hard for AJ,” Hearn said, as quoted by boxingnews24.com.

“At least we’ve got ten rounds to break it down, but it’s a very dangerous fight. We’re all nervous, but we’re all excited. That’s what you want in a sport. It’s going to be two giants going at it.

Can you believe it’s only going to be two weeks this Friday? “Nganou is tough, he’s dangerous, but I think Joshua will knock him out. I think it might take six, seven, or eight rounds, but I just want to see his hand raised and move on.

I believe Joshua will be too much and have too much for him”. Francis Ngannou outplayed Tyson Fury in many rounds, most felt that he won the match. A rematch between the two is the only way to clear all doubts.