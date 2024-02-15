Sean Strickland reveals that UFC didn’t permit him to fight Jake Paul

© Carmen Mandato / Getty Images Sport

The former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland was recently called out by Jake Paul after seeing Strickland’s sparring footage with Sneako. Both Sean Strickland and Jake Paul went back and forth on Twitter. Interestingly, Sean Strickland actually considered accepting Jake Paul’s offer to film a sparring session for $1 million dollars, but the UFC asked Sean Strickland to dismiss the offer.

Since the UFC won’t allow Sean Strickland to accept the offer, he asked Jake Paul to show up to Vegas for a showdown with no money being involved.

Sean Strickland on fighting Jake Paul

In a recent YouTube video, Sean Strickland explained why they won’t be able to accept Jake Paul’s offer.

“So Jake Paul offered me a million dollars, knowing it is impossible for me to do that,” Strickland said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I actually talked to [UFC Chief Business Officer] Hunter [Campbell], and I was like ‘Hunter, I will fight this man.

You let Conor McGregor fight [Floyd] Mayweather, this is an easier fight, easier money, can I do that?’ Hunter explained to me that [Paul] sells no fights. When they have fights, they give away tickets. He doesn’t make money.

His target audience is children. They don’t buy pay-per-views.

Sean Strickland’s counteroffer

“Here’s the thing Jake Paul, you clearly know I can’t fight you, we know this. The UFC knows this. We all know this, that me and you cannot fight.

But what we can do — you can get in your fancy plane, you can fly your ass to Vegas, and we can have a little pow-wow. Because you know as well as I know what happens with that. I’ll do it for free. I don’t need a check.

I don’t need to live stream it. I will do it for free, sir. So if that is something you want, you want to show everyone how big and hard that * is, let me know when”.