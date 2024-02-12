Oleksandr Usyk's manager: Fury is not scared of Usyk but of being defeated by him

© Justin Setterfield / Getty Images Sport

Egis Klimas, the manager of Oleksandr Usyk, has been expressing criticism towards Tyson Fury. Recently, the fight between Usyk and Fury was delayed to May 18th because Fury suffered a cut above his eye during training. Klimas is upset about this and believes that Fury might have faked the injury to have more time to prepare for the match against Usyk. Klimas didn't hold back his words when sharing his thoughts on the situation.

“Tyson Fury is a * coward who will do anything not to face Usyk, and he asked his * (wife) to hit him with a frying pan in his brow. You can quote me word for word for that. When the news was brought to Oleksandr, he just smiled. That is all he did. He is too mentally strong to break.”- Klimas told RingTV.com, as reported by boxingscene.com

A few days later, however, Egis Klimas decided to be a little softer and explain his statements. He emphasized that some misinterpreted his statements. Klimas still stands by his position that Tyson Fury is afraid of losing to Usyk. Although some of Klimas' statements regarding the fact that Fury was afraid were interpreted as Fury's fear of Usyk, Klimas emphasizes that his statement is different. Egis believes that Fury is afraid of defeat, not Usyk.

“So I called on social media, I called Tyson a coward. What I meant by that, I didn’t mean he’s scared, like he’s scared to fight Usyk. He cannot. He’s a professional fighter. He’s been in the ring so many times. He can’t be scared. But you know most of the heavyweights are scared to go into the ring. I’m not going to name them but there are a few. But he’s not scared of Oleksandr Usyk. …He’s scared to lose to Oleksandr Usyk, this is what his fear is. He might not going to feel it, but that’s what it is.”- Klimas told Boxing News.

Egis Klimas clarified that when he used strong language, it was not directed at Tyson Fury's wife but at someone else in Fury's team. He mentioned that Fury himself often uses harsh words for others and questioned why Fury would expect to be exempt from such language. Gypsy King is known as a boxer who enjoys provoking and getting a reaction from his opponents. He intends to get into the opponent's head and defeat him that way. Many fall under Fury's influence, which makes his job even easier.

Klimas insisted that he did not insult Fury's wife and explained that his comments were about the possibility of someone in Fury's team causing the injury, not an attack on Fury's spouse. He emphasized that he would never say anything disrespectful about someone's wife, even if they were his worst enemy. If Fury interprets it differently, it's his perspective. Klimas tends to be a man who will respect his and Usyk's opponents.

Klimas mentioned that he had calmed down, but he believed his frustration was justified due to Tyson Fury's history of being evasive.

Tyson Fury is one of the most interesting personalities on the boxing scene. His charisma, courage, and statements are one of the reasons why he became a big star.

We cannot question his boxing qualities, given that Fury has shown many times in his career that he is a top fighter. By winning against Usyk, his wish is to put an end to the story that he is one of the best heavyweights of all time.

Egis Klimas on negotiating with Tyson Fury

Klimas expressed that negotiating with Fury for the fight had been challenging. Despite efforts to reach an agreement, Fury seemed to back out and create obstacles. For a long time, there was talk of a fight between Usyk and Fury. There were becoming huge obstacles to agreeing on a match. However, we can be happy that one of them made a compromise.

Klimas described facing difficulties even when proposing a 70-30 split in Usyk's favor. Eventually, they agreed to hold the fight in Saudi Arabia on December 23rd, but Fury's injury led to a postponement to February 17. This added to Klimas' frustration and raised doubts about the challenges in finalizing the match.

Klimas believes that it is quite logical for him to speculate that Fury intended to postpone the fight. If Klimas and Usyk truly believe in it, it will be a great motivation for the Ukrainian fighter to achieve victory. This is probably the biggest match for both fighters. Although we expected a fight in a few days, we will have to be patient and in May we will see who will emerge as the winner.